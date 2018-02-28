School enrollment campaign failed miserably in KP: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Schools Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Wednesday stated that school enrollment campaign for children has miserably failed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and scores of children are deprived of going to school.

The provincial minister stated that on the other hand, more than 5 million students have been enrolled in the schools of Punjab province from 2008 to 2017. He said that according to a recent survey conducted with the teachers of KPK elementary and secondary education departments millions of children are still out from schools.

Alluding to a report prepared by the government and non-government organisations working in the educational sector in KP, the minister said that 275 schools in the province were nonfunctional due to unavailability of teachers, land disputes and security issues.

The minister further stated that teachers in KP were asking their government to adopt measures introduced in Punjab for providing quality education.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad said that Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs. 345 billion to the education sector and added that three thousand schools have been upgraded in the province.

The minister also stated that for the first time 154 public schools of Punjab received International awards from British Council.