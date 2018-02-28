Pak Navy ship provides medical assistance to Iranian fishing vessel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Shamsheer on Wednesday provided medical assistance to Iranian fishing vessel Burwari in open sea.

While conducting Maritime Security Operations (MSOs) at sea, PNS immediately responded to the emergency call of Iranian fishing vessel with 17 crew members onboard, a news release said here.

Master of the fishing vessel requested for medical assistance for patient on-board with burns on both feet.

Shamsheer’s medical team provided requisite medical assistance, including medicine, bandages and distilled water.

Moreover, medical aid procedure was also demonstrated to the Iranian ship’s master to meet the future requirement.

Master of fishing vessel thanked Pakistan Navy for assistance.