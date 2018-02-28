OGRA seeks Rs3.56 increase in petrol’s price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday sent a summary to the federal government asking for an increase in the price of petroleum products, sources said.

An increase of Rs3.56 for petrol, Rs6.28 for kerosene oil and Rs6.94 for light-speed diesel has been recommended by OGRA.

The new price of petrol will be Rs88.7 per litre, whereas, the price of diesel will be Rs102.77 per litre. The price of diesel has been set keeping in view general sales tax of 31 percent.

For all other petroleum products, the prices have been set on the basis of 17 percent GST.