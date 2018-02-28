No respect for those who disrespect the vote, says Nawaz

KOT MOMIN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid, Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that anyone who does not respect the people’s vote will not be respected in return.

Addressing party supporters in Sargodha, Nawaz declared that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disallow the PML-N from contesting the Senate elections from the party’s platform amounts to rigging the polls.

“This is unfair. This is what’s being meted out to the largest political party in the country,” he bewailed, assuring his supporters that he is not one to be bogged down in politics, and asking them to take a vow of standing with him in his struggle for the country.

“They are trying to kick me out, but the people are bringing me back in,” he said, adding that “this is a fight for Pakistan’s survival, for your rights, and we will win this fight.”

“After removing me as PM, they didn’t stop there. They used the same reason to remove me from the PML-N’s presidency,” said Nawaz while commenting on the restriction placed on him by the Supreme Court from holding the party office.

“They don’t care about the millions of voters,” he told the public.

The former premier and PML-N president also stated that the petitioner, Imran Khan, himself had cast doubt over the verdict against him, saying it is weak. “Now, tell me, what is the worth of this judgement,” he said.

He further questioned the respect given to the people’s vote in Pakistan. “I have taken the first step, now you have to walk with me,” he urged his supporters.

Nawaz concluded by terming Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as brilliant partners.