NAB starts investigation against CDA officials

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has formally started an investigation against officers and officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and M/s BNP Pvt Ltd.

They allegedly misused their authority in allotment of plot to M/s BNP Group for construction of Grand Hyatt Tower at Constitutional Avenue, Islamabad.

Rawalpindi NAB Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi Wednesday said that the NAB was committed to eradicating corruption from the country under the leadership of Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal so that the dream of corruption-free Pakistan could be achieved.