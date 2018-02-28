Imran Farooq murder case: Suspects’ wives despair as case drags on

Lamenting the indifference of the courts to her plight, the wife of a suspect in Imran Farooq’s murder case said that the chief justice has even taken notices over buffaloes’ conditions, but not her husband’s case that is pending in the anti-terrorism court for over two years with no end in sight.

“Buffalos are more fortunate than us as the CJP is even taking notice over injections used to induce buffaloes to produce more milk but not of our case,” suspect Moazzam Ali’s wife Sadia was quoted by a media outlet.

She said that she would immolate herself if the case is further delayed for one reason or another.

Beena, another suspect Khalid Shamim’s wife, complained that she has not received her husband’s salary for the last seven years and two months and added that it was an uphill task to attend hearings and meet her husband in jail while looking after the family.

Sadia protested that the prosecution was not taking the case seriously as a prosecutor was appointed only after the Islamabad High Court was petitioned in this regard.

The ATC judge, however, asked the women to refrain from criticising the CJP and said: “I can understand your feelings but several appeals have also prolonged the case.” He assured the women that the court would try its best to decide the case within two months.

Meanwhile, FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz informed the court that the proclamation advertisement for Altaf Hussain has been published in the international papers and the period to surrender before the court would end on March 9. He then requested the court to adjourn the matter.

“Submit the [supplementary] charge sheet for God’s sake,” Sadia incorporated.

Judge Zaidi directed the FIA prosecutor to submit the supplementary charge sheet on March 14, saying the court would indict the suspects on the same date.

Two suspects, Shamim and Syed Mohsin Ali, have already recorded their confessional statements before the magistrate alleging that the slain MQM leader was killed as he was a “potent threat to the leadership of MQM.”

A third suspect, Moazzam Ali, has not yet recorded a confessional statement in the case.

On December 5, 2015, the FIA had registered a case against MQM founder Altaf Hussain and other party leaders for their alleged involvement in the 2010 murder of Dr Imran Farooq, who was killed near his apartment in Green Lane, Edgware, in September.