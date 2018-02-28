Facebook launches blood donation feature in Pakistan

Facebook has launched a new blood donation feature in Pakistan which will make it easier for people to sign up as blood donors and help them to effectively connect blood donors and recipients.

Facebook users in Pakistan would now be able to sign up as blood donors either by using their profile or by visiting facebook.com/donateblood, according to a press release.

The information would remain private but people can choose to share their donor status by changing the privacy settings. The feature had been made available on Android, iOS and desktop computers.

According to a statement released by the social media giant, Pakistanis shared thousands of posts each month seeking access to blood donors. Pakistan also had around 100,000 people as members of blood donations groups on the social media platform, the statement read.

A similar feature was also launched by Facebook in India and Bangladesh to help people in getting access to clean blood on a timely basis.