US urges Pakistan to act against Haqqani Network, other terror groups

ISLAMABAD: A top American official has asked Pakistan to act against the Haqqani Network and other militant groups and address international community’s concerns about terror financing, the US embassy here said on Tuesday.

Deputy Assistant to the President and the US National Security Council’s Senior Director for South and Central Asia Lisa Curtis made the remarks during her meetings with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, it said.

“Curtis urged the government of Pakistan to address the continuing presence of the Haqqani Network and other terrorist groups within its territory, and reiterated the international community’s long-standing concern about ongoing deficiencies in Pakistan’s implementation of its anti-money laundering/ counter-terrorism finance regime,” the embassy said in statement.

The Haqqani Network, blamed for several deadly attacks against Indian interests in Afghanistan including the 2008 bombing of the Indian mission in Kabul that killed 58 people, has also carried out a number of kidnappings and attacks against US interests in Afghanistan.

In her meetings with Pakistani officials, Curtis said that the US seeks to move toward a new relationship with Pakistan, based on a shared commitment to defeat all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security as well as on a shared vision of a peaceful future for Afghanistan.

She acknowledged Pakistan’s considerable sacrifices fighting terrorism.

She emphasised that the US South Asia strategy represents an opportunity to work together to bring about a stable, peaceful Afghanistan which would enable the dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

She said the strategy would help to defeat of ISIS in South Asia and the elimination of terrorist groups that threaten both Pakistan and the United States.

Curtis visited Pakistan this week after the US made extra efforts to put Islamabad on the ‘Grey List’ of Financial Action Task Force in a meeting held in Paris.

Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted about Curtis’ meeting with foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua. He did not provide further details of the meeting.

Relations between Pakistan and US are under stress due to pressure on Islamabad to take decisive action against the presence of militant groups on its soil. Pakistan denies the presence of any terror group on its soil.