Six dead in Russia hotel fire

RUSSIA: Six people, including three children, died in a fire in a hotel in Russia’s western Perm Region Tuesday, a local investigative committee said in a statement, reported Xinhua.

“As a result of the fire, six people were killed: a woman, two men and three children. A criminal investigation was launched into the case,” said the statement.

According to preliminary information, no visible signs of violence were found.

The flame has been completely extinguished. A group of experienced and qualified criminal investigators is working at the scene. All possible circumstances of the incident are established, including the causes and conditions that led to the tragedy, added the statement.