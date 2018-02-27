Royal Opera House in London given all clear after bomb scare

2 hours ago BY Agencies

LONDON: London’s Royal Opera House and surrounding area in Covent Garden were evacuated over a bomb scare, after reports of a ‘suspicious package’.

Social media of the incident were posted, showing empty streets and crowds pushed back behind police cordons. Sniffer dogs were called to examine the scene.

The Metropolitan Police has since stated that the incident is over. The Royal Opera House confirmed that the “situation is now resolved.”

