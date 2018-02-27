PkMAP leader Ilyas Tareen, his brother die in road mishap

QUETTA: Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Sindh leader Ilyas Tareen and his brother Khan Tareen died in a road mishap on Tuesday.

PkMAP Balochistan President Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Sardar Azam Musakhel, Member National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Mustafa and others have condoled the sad demise of party leader and his brother.

They prayed for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace and for the courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.