KK defeat LQ by 27 runs

DUBAI: Karachi Kings (159/7) on Monday defeated Lahore Qalandars (132/10) by 27 runs after 18.3 overs.

Earlier, the Karachi Kings had set a 160-run target for the Lahore Qalandars in the eighth – one of the most anticipated – match of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) played at the Dubai international cricket stadium.

Kings’ Ravi Bopara remained the top scorer of the 1st innings while scoring 50 off just 34 balls, followed by Joe Denly who scored 28 off 14 balls. Qalandars Captain Brendon McCullum, on the other hand, being the top scorer of the 2nd innings hit 44 off 30.

While Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Sunil Narine of the Qalandars claimed two wickets each in the first innings, Kings’ Usman Khan Shinwari and Shahid Afridi took 3 wickets each followed by Tymal Mills who claimed 2 wickets of the Qalandars.

Earlier, Captain of the Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim won the toss and elected to bat first against the Qalandars.

It may be noted that Karachi Kings have so far remained unbeaten in the tournament with a 19-run victory over Quetta Gladiators in its first match followed by that against Peshawar Zalmi – the defending champions – by 5 wickets.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, has not yet managed to secure a single win while facing defeat at the hands of the newcomers Multan Sultans by 43 runs in its first match and later against Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets.