Kashmala Tariq takes oath as protection against workplace harassment of women ombudsperson

ISLAMABAD: Kashmala Tariq on Tuesday took oath as Federal Ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at the workplace in a ceremony held at the President House where President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath.

Senior Government officials and eminent citizens from different walks of life attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The president congratulated Kashmala Tariq on assuming the office as Federal Ombudsperson and hoped she would discharge her responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Kashmala Tariq thanked the president for her appointment.