Imran Khan to contest general elections 2018 from Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has said that party Chairman Imran Khan will be contesting the 2018 general elections from Karachi as well.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the spokesperson said that Imran Khan will kick off his nationwide tour on March 4 and will begin the electioneering after March 8.

He further said that his party failed to emerge victorious in the 2013 general elections as their candidates in the polls were ‘inexperienced’.

Fawad Chaudhry also said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to remain in politics in order to make his children powerful. He asked, “Why the bureaucracy in Punjab is protesting over the arrest of Ahad Cheema?”

Earlier, it had been stated by PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan that the PTI chairman would contest the upcoming general elections from five NA constituencies.