FIA to register case against Hussain Haqqani

Interpol refuses to issue red warrant for Haqqani, asks FIA to provide details of crimes committed by him

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) may register a case against Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States (US) Husain Haqqani, the Supreme Court (SC) was told on Tuesday, acknowledging that no criminal charges had been filed against Haqqani six years after Memogate came to light.

SC’s three-judge bench was also informed by Additional Attorney General (AAG) Waqar Rana that although FIA had written to the Interpol regarding the issuance of Haqqani’s red warrant, the agency, however, had not issued it asking to provide details of crimes committed by him.

The FIA requires some time to fulfil Interpol’s requirements which include providing details of a crime which is recognised as an offence by Interpol, he added.

Waqar Rana also requested the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to hear the matter in his chamber because of Haqqani’s ‘lobby’ abroad. He did not acknowledge that Interpol’s refusal to act against Haqqani was because the international body did not act on political matters, and asking for details of a crime implied that it did not deem a crime to have been committed.

The CJP accepted the plea and asked the AAG and petitioner to appear in his chamber on Tuesday, making it clear that he would not be influenced by any lobby.

On February 15, the SC issued arrest warrants for the former ambassador of Pakistan to the US Hussain Haqqani. The SC had directed Haqqani to appear in the Memogate case but the latter failed to comply with the court orders.

The FIA had asked the Interpol to issue a red warrant for Haqqani, but Rana Waqar had told the top court that Interpol asked what, if any, criminal case had been filed against Haqqani.

Memogate so far is a constitutional petition and not a criminal case, legal experts pointed out.

Cases have recently been registered against Husain Haqqani under Sections 120-B (hatching a criminal conspiracy) and 121-A (waging a war against Pakistan) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Neither charge falls under the purview of Interpol.

According to the international criminal police organisation, Interpol’s charter forbids it from undertaking interventions or activities of a political, military, religious, or racial nature or involving itself in disputes over such matters.

Interpol’s work focuses primarily on public safety and battling transnational crimes against humanity, child pornography, computer crime and cybercrime, drug trafficking, environmental crime, genocide, human trafficking, illicit drug production, copyright infringement, illicit traffic in works of art, intellectual property crime, money laundering, organised crime, corruption, terrorism, war crimes, weapons smuggling, and white-collar crime.