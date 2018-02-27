Can’t say China didn’t support Pakistan in FATF meeting, says envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Tuesday said he can’t say that Beijing did not support Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting during which the US moved a motion to put Pakistan on ‘grey-list.’

While addressing a seminar on Challenges and Opportunities facing Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the envoy said he does not know yet what happened in Paris as it is a very technical issue.

“China has always praised Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and extended its full support at every forum,” he asserted.

The week-long FATF meeting was held to decide on the US-led motion seeking to put Pakistan on its ‘grey-list’ for not taking concrete measures against terror finance.

Despite claims of Indian media, FATF has not mentioned such move against Pakistan in its statement issued after the meeting. Pakistani officials stated that country has been given three-month breather to take essential measures to avoid action.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson also said that China highly valued Pakistan’s active measures to strengthen financial supervision and crack down on terrorist financing.

He asked the international community to view objectively and evaluate Pakistan’s efforts in the field of international anti-terrorism instead of accusing Pakistan of bias with prejudice.

“Pakistan has taken active measures to strengthen financial supervision and crack down on terrorist financing and made important progress. China gives high recognition to this,” Lu Kang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question asked by the APP Correspondent.

“We hope all concerned parties in the international community can give an objective and fair assessment of this,” he added.