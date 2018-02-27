Avoid leveling baseless allegations each other, Qayyum urges politicians

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Lt General (retd) Abdul Qayyum Tuesday urged political parties to avoid leveling baseless allegations against each other.

Pakistan was facing a lot of challenges, and it was the responsibility of all political parties to tackle these and work for the betterment of the country, he said while talking to a news channel.

It was also the responsibility of the government to work for the welfare and prosperity of the people, he added.

He said, “We should be proud of being Pakistanis and must utilise our energies to further strengthen the institutions.”

To a question, the Senator said that indiscriminate action should be taken against those involved in corruption, as no one was above the law.

He said all national institutions should work within their constitutional parameters, stressing the need for upholding democratic values.

He also underlined the need for improving the image of the country at international level, besides highlighting the need to streamline the system so that speedy justice could be provided to the people.

To another question, he said that accountability process should be held across the board.

HANIF ABBASI CONGRATS SHEHBAZ:

Meanwhile, Sports Board Steering Committee Chairman Muhammad Hanif Abbasi congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his unopposed election as PML-N acting president.

Talking to APP, he said the party firmly believed in democracy and set highest democratic traditions by conducting intra-party elections.

He said Central Working Committee of the PML-N from all over the country had written a new political history by electing Nawaz Sharif as lifetime Quaid (leader) of the party.

He said under the leadership of former PM Nawaz, the PML-N had emerged as the most popular party in the country.

Parliamentarians Malik Ibrar, Lubna Rehan, Tehsin Fawad, Raja Hanif, Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem also congratulated Shehbaz.