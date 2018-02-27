Afghan official’s abduction from Peshawar a farce: report

The abduction of Afghanistan deputy governor Mohammad Nabi, who was kidnapped from Peshawar in October and subsequently released in Kunar, has turned out to be a farce as he was hiding in Afghanistan, reported a local media outlet.

According to media reports, Kunar’s deputy governor and his family played a farce to malign Pakistan. The Afghan official entered Pakistan via Torkham border on October 27, 2017, but illegally returned to Afghanistan without having his name entered and later dramatised his kidnapping, the outlet quoted reports as saying.

However, Pakistani officials solved the matter, in which the statement by Mohammad Nabi’s brother, Habibullah, proved to be quite helpful.

Following his arrest, Habibullah, brother of the deputy governor, told Pakistani officials that Nabi entered into Pakistani territory on visa, but illegally crossed the border and returned to Afghanistan after a while.

Habibullah said that Mohammad Nabi during his disappearance remained in hiding at the residences of two of his brothers-in-law in Kabul.

In October 2017, Mohammad Nabi had gone missing from Peshawar and the Afghan embassy had contacted the Pakistani Foreign Office regarding the incident.