UK police responding to ‘major incident’ in city of Leicester

LONDON: British police on Sunday said they were responding to a “major incident” in central city of Leicester and advised people to avoid the area.
“All emergency services are currently dealing with this,” the local police force said in a statement. “Please avoid the area.”
Media quoted local witnesses as reporting what sounded like an explosion and a video posted on Twitter appeared to show a fire in a building in a residential street.
Hinckley Road explosion just happened 😮Hope everyone’s okay, be careful everyone😰🖤
Posted by Bethany Welford on 25 فروری, 2018
These are only the initial reports. The story will be updated accordingly