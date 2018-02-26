‘Stylish beards’ to be banned in DG Khan

LAHORE: The Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) District Council on Sunday passed a resolution to impose a ban on ‘stylish beards’.

The council said that stylish beard designs were against the Shariah and Sunnah. They also demanded that DG Khan Deputy Commissioner should be instructed to impose the ban.

The resolution also called for strict action to be taken against those who make fun of the beard by styling it in styles unacceptable in Islam.

Asif Khosa tabled the resolution and said that it was important to spread awareness about the Sunnah among the people.

“Youngsters make fun of the Sunnah by styling their beard against the teachings of Islam,” he said, “Styles like ‘French cut’ are not allowed in Islam.”

They sent the resolution to DG Deputy Commissioner for further action.