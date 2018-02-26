Senate chairman calls for dialogue among stakeholders to avoid confrontation, destabilisation

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday called for national dialogue among all the stakeholders of the state including military, politicians and judiciary as the country cannot afford de-stabilisation and confrontation at this juncture.

Raza Rabbani said that if the parliament was strong and all the state institutions worked within their domain, the country could become strong for which our forefathers gave immense sacrifices. He said all the political parties should take part in the Senate elections.

Talking to media persons after addressing a film festival, the Senate Chairman warned that unless there was internal stability, terrorists and extremist forces would continue to gain strength. He said these extremist forces could be eliminated through democracy and democratic system.

He also said that the United States (US) has been responsible for extremism in Muslim countries.

“The US has supported terrorist movements in the past and it is responsible for the instability in the South Asian region after it attacked Afghanistan,” he stated.

The Senate chairman further said that the west should stop holding Muslims responsible for its own doings, adding that western countries must address reservations of the Muslim world.

Earlier addressing the festival, the Senate chairman said that women across the country recognise Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto as a philosophy and role model. He said the late PPP leader formed a national front for the autonomy of the provinces.