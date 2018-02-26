Sajid Masih case: Kamran Michael takes notice, seeks probe

LAHORE: Following the reports of sexual assault on a blasphemy accused, Sajid Masih, and his subsequent suicide attempt at FIA building in Lahore, Federal Minister for Statistics Kamran Micheal has taken a notice of the incident and contacted Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon for a proper investigation into the matter.

On Saturday, Sajid, who had jumped from the fourth floor the building during an investigation on Friday, made harrowing revelations in a video statement, claiming that he was forced to jump after the FIA investigators first tortured him and later coerced him into having sex with his cousin, Patras Masih, the main accused.

During the conversation, the torture by the FIA officials was thoroughly discussed. In a briefing to the minister, the DG assured him of a transparent investigation and vowed to bring the culprits to the dock.

Moreover, to ensure fair investigation, the statement of Sajid will also be recorded in the presence of the FIA’s legal director and other senior officers. A three-member team, headed by a director, has also been constituted to probe into the allegations levelled by Sajid against the FIA officials.

Fearing security threats, a police contingent has also been deputed to provide security to Sajid.