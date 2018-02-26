PTI to start campaign for Faisal Subhan’s ‘recovery’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman announced that his party would start a campaign for the recovery of Capital Engineering Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisal Subhan, who he alleged had revealed Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s corruption in Multan Metro Bus project.

PTI chief alleged that he went missing after he exposed Punjab CM’s corruption and demanded that an inquiry should be started into his alleged disappearance.

He said that Subhan had exposed Shehbaz’s corruption in the Multan Metro Bus project to Chinese regulatory authority. Subhan revealed that the Sharif family received a huge sum in their overseas bank accounts.

PTI chief also requested the Supreme Court (SC) to ensure that the contracts of such projects are made public.