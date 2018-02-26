Man kills wife, sister over honour in Tando Adam

A man killed his wife and sister in the name of honour in Mir Mohammad village in Tando Adam, said police on Monday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Taluka Tando Adam Hasan Jahangir told reporters that the police were conducting raids to arrest the suspect who had fled after committing the crime.

The bodies of both the women have been sent to Taluka Hospital Tando Adam for post-mortem examination, ASP Jahangir said, adding an FIR has yet to be registered.

The victims, according to police, had last week run away from the village to Sukkur allegedly with two men, who belonged to Mir Mohammad village as well. They were tracked down on Sunday, after which elders of the village handed them over to their suspected murderer after he promised that he would not harm them.

Scores of women in Pakistan are still being murdered by relatives for bringing shame on their family, more than a year since new laws came into force aimed at stemming the flow of honour killings.

The legislation mandates life imprisonment for honour killings, but whether a murder can be defined as a crime of honour is left to the judge’s discretion.