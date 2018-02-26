KP govt assisting Sami’s seminary in infrastructure development: CM Khattak

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Pervez Khattak on Monday clarified that KP government was assisting Darul Uloom Haqqania in infrastructure development rather than giving it fluid cash.

“We don’t have any intentions to give them cash,” Khattak said during a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who was briefed about the KP government policy of mainstreaming seminaries, particularly on the funds being given to Darul Uloom Haqqania.

Khattak added that they are considering giving an extension to the mainstreaming of religious institutions programme.

Imran told the chief minister to provide needed resources to all the seminaries included in the mainstreaming programme.

“The 2.5 million students of the religious seminaries have equal rights over the state resources,” the PTI chairman said, adding that “it is high time to give a proper place to seminaries in the education system.”

Khan appreciated the KP government’s efforts to mainstream religious seminaries. “In Pakistan, governments are spending money on rich people, while for the poor people and their children the governments have adopted criminal conduct,” he said.

The PTI has also joined hands with seminary’s patron-in-chief Maulana Samiul Haq, who heads Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-S (JUI-S), for jointly contesting in the upcoming general elections. Samiul Haq, the JUI-S chief, is also contesting for a Senate seat in the technocrats category.