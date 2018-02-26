Cake to premiere at London’s West End

KARACHI: One of the most anticipated releases of 2018, Cake the Film, is set to receive its world premiere at London’s prestigious West End on Tuesday 13th March 2018.

Vue West End will lay the red carpet to welcome the stars, Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, Adnan Malik and Beo Raana Zafar, director Asim Abbasi, and producer Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari for what will be the first-ever world premiere of a Pakistani film to be held in London’s iconic home for international film premieres, Leicester Square.

A co-production between UK and Pakistan, Cake, has been stirring up quite a hype since its teaser launch. Following the world premiere, the stars of the film will embark on a UK-wide tour ahead of the film’s release on 30th March 2018.

Quintessentially Pakistani, Cake is a family drama about love, loss, choices and responsibilities. The story unravels when the ageing patriarch of the Jamali family is taken ill and his eldest daughter and sole caregiver, Zareen, is forced to reconnect with her sister, Zara, on her return from London.

Cake is all set to hit theatres on March 30.