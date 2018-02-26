As many as 70 join PTI in Chitral, vows to make Imran next PM

CHITRAL: As many as 70 political leaders belonging to various political parties on Sunday announced to join Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Broze village by leaving other political parties.

The new joiners announced the decision of joining PTI during a meeting held at Broze village under the chair of PTI District President Abdul Lateef.

He said that PTI is a name of a revolution which works on the reform to change the system. He said that in past, our politicians received a bribe from poor people for recruitment but in PTI government, all appointment are being on the principle of meritocracy through National Testing Service (NTS).

Addressing the party workers meeting, PTI Upper Chitral General Secretary Aftab Tahir said that the party brought real changes as well as completed different developmental schemes in Chitral.

Aftab Tahir said that work on Golain goal hydro powerhouses, a project of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), was started by former president Parvez Musharaf but was completed by PTI government. Other leaders also hailed services of PTI and their contribution for Chitral district.

We will continue our mission to elect Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan, he added.

He demanded for supplying of electricity at Rs2.3 per unit so as to enable residents of Chitral to use it for cooking and heating purposes.

A new PTI office was inaugurated in Broze Union council by cutting the ribbon of new office on Drosh road. At last he put caps of PTI on the head of newly joining the party who left other parties.