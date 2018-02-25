Veteran actor Habib-Ur-Rehman remembered

ISLAMABAD: The second death anniversary of legendary Lollywood actor Habib-Ur-Rehman was observed on Sunday.

The actor had died after a prolonged illness as he was suffering from sugar and blood pressure.

Born in 1931 in the Indian state of Patiala, Rehman was well-educated having done his Masters in Urdu, Persian and English. He was considered to be a stylish member of the film industry.

An actor, director and producer, Rehman showcased his talent in more than 600 Punjabi and Urdu language films and is counted among the heroes of the film industry.

He won the Nigar Award for best actor for Luqman’s movie Admi and Shabab Kiranvi’s Surraiya. He also won worldwide recognition for his heartfelt performance in the historical movie Devdas in which he was paired with Shamim Ara and Nayyar Sultana.

To honour him for his services, the government awarded him with the Presidential Pride.