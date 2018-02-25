Son of slain PTI MP alleges KP CM, speaker of ‘striking a deal’ with accused

Accusing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and speaker of striking a deal with the alleged murderer of his father, son of the slain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarian Sardar Soran Singh, on Saturday said that “a vote in the upcoming Senate polls has been promised.”

Ajay Soran Singh said that Baldev Kumar was the “murderer” of his father, the late MPA, who was assassinated in his native village in the Buner valley on April 22, 2016.

Kumar has been accused in Soran Singh murder case and is currently facing a trial by an anti-terrorism court in Peshawar.

Ajay’s statement came after the KP assembly speaker on Friday issued the production orders for MPA-elect Baldev Kumar for attending the ongoing session of the assembly on February 26.

Ajay accused the KP chief minister and provincial assembly speaker of striking a deal with his father’s alleged murderer by issuing Kumar’s production orders, “for the sake of a single vote” in the upcoming polls for the upper house of the parliament.

It may be noted that Kumar was second in the list of the PTI’s candidates on a reserved seat for minorities after Soran Singh. He had filed a separate petition with Peshawar High Court (PHC), seeking permission to attend the KP assembly proceedings.

On February 8, the PHC directed the KP Assembly speaker “to issue order of production of the petitioner to administer oath as member of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on minority seat in terms of Article 65 of the Constitution.”