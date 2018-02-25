Six-year-old girl raped, murdered by cousin in Lodhran: police

LODHRAN: The police on Sunday revealed that a six-year-old girl raped and killed in the district was attacked by her cousin.

The attacker, who is the son of Aasma’s paternal uncle, kidnapped the six-year-old from her house on February 19 and raped her, said Lodhran District Police Officer (DPO) Ameer Taimur.

Her cousin, the 18-year-old Ali Haider, murdered her after she had recognised him. He dumped her body in a ditch near her house. The body was found on February 23.

The police had earlier arrested four suspects, including two of Aasma’s cousins after her brother Javaid filed a case. The accused has confessed to the crime.

Reports of rape and murder of minors have received widespread attention ever since the murder of Zainab in Kasur shocked the nation and drew condemnations from across the world.

Authorities have sprung into action as a number of similar cases have emerged in recent weeks.