Sindh to be PML-N’s priority when it comes to power again: minister

ISLAMABAD: Environment Minister Senator Mushahidullah Khan has said that the progress and prosperity of Sindh will be Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) priority when the party comes to the power again.

“PML-N will win next general elections on the basis of performance,” said the minister.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N government has given a special package to Karachi, adding that the party will not let the journey of progress of the country stop.

The PML-N government following the policies and vision of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had resolved energy crisis besides, flushing out the menace of terrorism from the country, he claimed.

The minister said the government had made efforts to revive the economy and put it on a path of speedy progress.

“We are not afraid of any conspiracy. We have been elected with the power of the people and the same power will again elect the PML-N on July 15, 2018,” he concluded.