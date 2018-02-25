Punjab govt for planting 130 m trees on 99,077 acres of land

LAHORE: South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tahir Rasheed on Sunday said that the company with the private sector’s help will plant 130 million trees over an area of 99,077 acres of forest land, in five districts of Southern Punjab.

Talking to APP, CEO Tahir Rasheed said that commercial forestry through a proper management system could play a key role in controlling environmental pollution, in addition to reorganizing the wood industry and saving foreign exchange.

He said that around Rs 240 billion would be added to the economy and the government would earn Rs 20 billion with the project’s completion. “The project would also help to reduce logging pressure on natural forests of the country,” he added.

Rasheed informed that the SPFC has accomplished feasibilities of different plans for this purpose and that the work on tree plantation would be launched by April 2018.

He further said that the Punjab government had taken this landmark step to reduce deforestation in Southern Punjab and was providing sustainable wood to the wood-based industry. According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the forests department had been strengthened and was formulating comprehensive recommendations for making tree plantation across the province.

It was also stated that Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan would be brought under forest cover.

“The company was mandated to seek private investment on production sharing basis with a minimum of 15 per cent of SPFC’s share for afforestation and range management under Public Private Partnership (PPP)’s Build Operate Transfer (BOT) mode for a period of 15 years,” said Rasheed.

In the end, while appreciating the Green Pakistan Programme (GPP), Tahir said that it was a successful initiative which would help in improving Pakistan’s forest cover, leading to wildlife conservation.

“This programme will help to adapt and mitigate the impact of climate change in Pakistan, as the country was highly vulnerable to the phenomenon,” he added.