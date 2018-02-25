Karachi’s issues can’t be resolved until MQM stays in power: Mustafa Kamal   

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal said on Sunday that until and unless Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is not removed from the politics of Karachi, the issues faced by the metropolis could not be resolved.

Addressing members of business community, he said that MQM is enjoying the perks and privileges in the municipal government system but on which performance they would reach out to their voter in next general elections. “When they will reach out to voters, they [voters] will ask as to why water, sewerage and other issues were not resolved,” he said.

He said that the members of the provincial assembly and other people at the administration level are enjoying protocols but doing nothing for the masses.

He said that those MPAs and MNAs who joined PSP had left all of the perks they were enjoying at that time. “At the time when we raise voice against this injustice, the only punishment for speaking against this evil was death but we stayed committed to our cause,” he claimed.

He asked the business community members as to if they had any other option than the PSP in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the differences emerged between two factions of MQM— Sattar-led PIB and Rabita Committee-led Bahadurabad groups —over the issue of distribution of party tickets for the upcoming Senate elections earlier this month. The latter had strongly opposed Sattar’s nomination of the relative newcomer Kamran Tessori over seasoned party leaders.

Sattar, on February 11, had announced the decision to dissolve the party’s Rabita Committee during a general workers’ meeting, hours after members of the coordination committee at the party’s Bahadurabad office said he was no longer the convener of the party.