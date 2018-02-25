Imran Khan to contest elections from five NA constituencies

PTI to give the go-ahead for election campaigning in a month

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has completed its homework for the upcoming general elections and many candidates have also been finalised.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan would contest elections on five National Assembly seats – three from Punjab and others from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh. This was disclosed by PTI Central Punjab President Abdul Aleem Khan while talking to media here in Lahore.

He further confirmed that most of the candidates of PTI have also been shortlisted and within one month, they would be given the go-ahead to start proper election campaigns well before time. He added that PTI has also geared up its membership campaign and in the coming 90 days, every constituency would complete its work of registering a maximum number of new party members.

Aleem further said that during the last five years, PTI has played a role of real opposition, adding that political struggle of Imran Khan had become fruitful.

He appreciated the media for supporting the PTI chief and criticised a certain channel for being biased for certain purposes. He maintained, “We cannot fund any particular channel as being done by the government.”

The PTI leader went on to say that media should play its role being impartial and a watchdog on the day to day developments.

Commenting on the present political scenario, Aleem Khan said that after Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif was also in hot waters and similarly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would also be dismantled with the passage of time.

Replying to a question, he said that in KP, a uniform policy had been adopted to bring reforms in the religious educational institutions so that youngsters could also be brought in the mainstream and given modern education, which was their basic right. He asserted that this time, PTI would bring an upset all over Punjab, and especially in Central Punjab, as a decisive victory would be there.

He was of the view that joining of PTI by different political leaders had strengthened the party and now they would be in better position in different areas. He said that unfortunately, ground realities were quite different and there were certain political parameters which play an important role in the final victory.

“PTI would also take its share in the Senate elections and we are in contact with other political parties which would bring good news,” Aleem said. He assured media representatives of maintaining close liaison in future, and keeping them informed about political developments on a daily basis.

PTI MPA and Central Vice President Mohammad Shoaib Siddiquee and Political Training Wing Secretary Jamshaid Butt were also present on the occasion.