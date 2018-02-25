Debt ridden Lisa Marie Presley sues former manager for $100 million

LOS ANGELES: Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, has sued her former manager Barry Siegel for $100 million after claiming he mismanaged her trust from the King of Rock and Roll.

According to Us Weekly, when Elvis died in 1977, he left his daughter a trust fund that has since been managed by Siegel. But Presley claims that in 2005 Siegel sold 85 percent of her interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises for $100 million and used the money he obtained from the sale to invest in Core Entertainment.

The entertainment company reportedly went bankrupt in 2006, however, losing Presley big money. Presley said that she was not notified of the Core deal and lost $24.5 million as a result of the bankruptcy.

“Siegel never provided Lisa with the required accounting at any time after the Core deal,” the court documents read. “Siegel reportedly led Lisa to believe she was in ‘good shape’ with her finances.”

Though the singer only cited the $24 million lost from the bad investment, she has sued Siegel for $100 million for financial blips she believes have yet to be accounted for.

The court documents read that Presley has “been damaged in an amount that has not yet been fully ascertained, but is believed to be in excess of $100 million.”

The news of Presley deciding to sue Siegel comes after the star announced that she was $16 million in debt following her divorce from Michael Lockwood, whom she was married to for 10 years.

According to court documents obtained, Presley owes $10 million in taxes and $6 million on her home in England. In addition to her bigger debts, the star also owes more than $47,000 in credit card debt and an estimated $250,000 in miscellaneous bills.

Siegel, who claimed that Presley has “uncontrollable spending habits,” has countersued the singer.

The attorney for Siegel defended the former manager’s Core Entertainment deal and said, “The 2005 deal she is complaining about now cleared up over $20 million in debts Lisa had incurred and netted her over $40 million cash and a multi-million dollar income stream, most of which she managed to squander in the ensuing years.”

He then added, “It’s clear Lisa Marie is going through a difficult time in her life and looking to blame others instead of taking responsibility for her actions.”