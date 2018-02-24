Naqeebullah Mehsud’s friend shot dead in DI Khan

DI KHAN: A friend of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Aftab Mehsud, was shot dead on Friday night in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan Today has learnt.

Sources privy to the development told Pakistan Today that Aftab Mehsud was an active participant of the Pashtun long march, which was initiated in the aftermath of the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter by then Malir Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Rao Anwar in Karachi.

They further said that Aftab Mehsud left home on Friday but didn’t return, adding that his family received a phone call from the Saddar Police Station at 12.00pm on Saturday, saying that Aftab’s dead body has been found.

“There are bullet marks on his body, but nothing can be said about the cause of murder for now.”

“An FIR [First Information Report] has been registered against unknown assailants,” they added.

This is a developing story…