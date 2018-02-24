JI to support PTI in Senate elections: Shah Mehmood

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Vice Charman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that meeting with Jamat-e-Islami leadership was conclusive and the JI had given a positive response to support PTI in the Senate elections.

He said this during a joint media briefing along with JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq after the meeting of both leaders on Saturday.

Qureshi said that both parties have ideological commonalities and have decided to extend their contact and cooperation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as well.

Both parties have decided to they will nominate candidature according to their strengths in the assemblies, said the PTI leader. He added PTI would like to see Siraj in Senate again.

“We have asked for support from JI for our candidates in Senate elections,” briefed the PTI leader. He added that Chaudhry Sarwar is the best candidate and the party wants to see him in Senate.

Qureshi went on to say that “we want cooperation with political parties”. “Parliament’s doors should be open to the deserving people,” he said, and added that the Senate has its own prestige all over the world and “we want ours to be the same”.

Speaking at the press conference, JI chief Sirajul Haq said that there are suspicious reports regarding Senate election and buying and selling votes in the election should be condemned and eliminated. He added that JI wants PTI’s support for its candidate in KP.

Commenting on the strike of bureaucracy, he said that it’s not a good precedent and the Punjab government should not have called on cabinet meeting on Ahad Cheema’s arrest. He added that if NAB wants to take action, it should be decisive.

“Those involved in corruption should be behind the bars. Political parties should promote dialogue for the sake of democracy and the tales in the town about Senate election are disappointing,” he said and added that the authorities concerned should devise a plan to make the process transparent.

Siraj further added that there were decisions against PPP but they didn’t go for clash of the institutions. “We believe in dialogue to let democracy prevail,” he said.

He asked Supreme Court to play its role vehemently in curbing corruption from the country and stressed that anyone who uses authority illegally should be punished.