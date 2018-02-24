Imran Khan lashes out at bureaucracy for serving Sharif family

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday admonished the bureaucracy of Punjab, alleging that it had been serving the interests of Sharif family only instead of the country.

Addressing a press conference here to expose the nexus between the protesting bureaucrats and the Sharif family, the PTI chief said that they were petrified of what Ahad Cheema, former DG of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), may say to save him in NAB custody.

Imran Khan also said that Cheema was Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s front-man and was looking after projects worth billions of rupees.

There are corruption cases worth Rs14 billion on Cheema in just one project, Imran told media at his Bani Gala residence. He claimed that former NAB DG Qamar Zaman Chaudhry used to save the Sharif family in the Hudaybia Paper Mills case.

Imran added that the apex court has stated that all the institutions are being controlled. “These people who are sitting on top, all their dirty work is done by the bureaucrats at the bottom,” Imran alleged.

Naming multiple bureaucrats identifying them to be working for the Sharif family, the PTI chief said, “Bureaucrats are supposed to work for the country, not for the Sharif family.”

Hitting at Shehbaz Sharif’s fashion choices, Imran said that the Punjab chief minister even wore hats like those worn by Dons.

“In nine years, Shehbaz spent Rs9 trillion,” Imran said, claiming all the money was spent through Sharif family’s children and the bureaucrats.

He claimed that the SECP was involved in a cover-up when China was investigating its own company for raking in irregular profits.