Captain (r) Safdar’s suggestion to Shehbaz: Go for four marriages

Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, suggested to his uncle-in-law Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif marry four times in accordance with Islam.

Speaking to reporters outside an accountability court, he said, “Allah permits Muslims to marry four times. I advise uncle Shehbaz to marry four times.” The statement, made on a lighter note, was followed by support for Shehbaz after Safdar said that the Punjab CM did not marry anyone for political gains.

Safdar made these comments while talking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s marriage to his spiritual guide.

Safdar, the husband of Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam said he had the utmost love and respect for his wife and called her a ‘hoor’ (an angel of paradise).