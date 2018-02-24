Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra reveal first look of Namastey England

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who debuted together in the 2012 film, Ishaqzaade, shared the first posters of the film on their social media, as shooting commenced on Friday in Amritsar, Punjab.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England traces the journey of Jasmeet and Param, their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe.

Sharing the first look and poster on Twitter, Kapoor wrote, “Me and Parineeti are back! Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England! 7th December 2018.”

Parineeti also shared the poster with the caption, “IT. IS. HERE. 7th Dec 2018!”

Talking about his film, Vipul had earlier said, “From Amritsar, we move to Ludhiana and Patiala. We are filming at more than 75 locations spread across these three cities. Later, we’ll also be shooting in Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally in London. That’s how the love story progresses.”

He further elaborated on his lead characters, “Both their characters are from Punjab and this is the first time that Arjun and Parineeti will be playing genuine lovers. Away from the camera, they are good friends and are always joking and pranking. There’s a lot of camaraderies and it’s going to be fun working with them.”

Namastey England is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 7.

Chopra and Kapoor will also be seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar which is scheduled to release in August this year.