PTI considering releasing Rs277m to Darul Uloom Haqqania: report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Auqaf department has said that a summary was forwarded to Chief Minister Pervez for the release of Rs277 million to Maulana Samiul Haq’s seminary, Darul Uloom Haqqania, reported Geo News on late Thursday night.

For the year 2016-17, the KP government had allocated Rs300mn for the seminary, which also brought the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) under fire from the civil society and opposition parties.

After the latest release of funds, the official aid to the seminary will increase from Rs300 million to Rs577 million. The present move to allocate funds to the JUI-S chief’s seminary is an attempt to woo the JUI-S in the Senate polls, reported the outlet.

It may be mentioned here that the JUI-S is an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) KP government.

KP Minister Higher Education Mushtaq Ghani could not confirm the release more funds to the seminary. He said that the KP government’s vision is to help other seminaries through the aid to Haqqania madrassah, so that the students after completing studies have both formal and religious education and are not dependent on anyone.