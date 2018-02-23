Police to use social media to track absconding officials in Naqeebullah case

KARACHI: Police will make use of social media to track and arrest 16 accused in the murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud and has launched a campaign to advertise the credentials of absconding officials.

On January 13, 27-year-old Mehsud along with three others was accused of being a terrorist and killed by the then Malir SSP, Rao Anwar. Anwar and his encounter team have since gone into hiding.

According to sources, the campaign was initiated to make people aware of 15 others accused in the case besides Rao Anwar. The pictures of the accused along with their names and identity card numbers will be shown across media platforms.

A social media cell being led by SSP Malir Adeel Chandio is being formed for this purpose.

Earlier on Thursday, an alert for the arrest of 16 suspects was issued to the Federal Interior Ministry and home ministries of all provinces in relation to the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

The list that contains the names of 16 police officials including that of suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar has been sent to government institutions including the provincial secretaries, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), Pakistan Rangers, and Frontier Corps (FC) by Police Additional Inspector General Dr Aftab Pathan.

Additionally, the police chiefs of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and all other provinces were sent a letter to solicit help in arresting the absconding policeman. “The letter requested the FIA to add the names of all of the suspects to the Exit Control List (ECL),” said sources.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday had issued a contempt of court notice to suspended Rao Anwar over his failure to show up in court and directed the State Bank of Pakistan to seize all his bank accounts.

The apex court had revoked the absconding cop’s protective bail, issued on its behest on February 13, and ordered the ISI, MI and IB to assist in capturing Anwar and submit a report within 15 days.