LAHORE: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were recorded at $12,703.7 million, down $356.9 million or -2.73 per cent on weekly basis and -6.13 per cent month on month basis. According to data released SBP here on Thursday, the total reserves of the country stood at $18,828.7 million, marking the ninth successive week of decline. Read More