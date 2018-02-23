Bollywood director says Atif Aslam can ‘bring out the depth of songs’

MUMBAI: Director Sudhir Mishra believes Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is one of the greatest singers the industry has.

Atif has sung the track Sehmi hai Dhadkan for Mishra’s upcoming Hindi film Daas Dev. “Like all great singers, Atif has the capacity to bring out the emotional depth of a song, but is never sentimental.”

He continued, “The words are articulated so brilliantly but there is a touch of mystery. It has the capacity to mean different things to the listener at different times,” Mishra said in a statement.

Sehmi hai Dhadkan has been composed by Vipin Patwa and written by Sagar.

The director’s comment comes amidst Union Minister Babul Supriyo’s suggestion to temporarily ban Pakistani artistes from working in the Hindi film industry.

Atif, who has sung for several Bollywood films like Kalyug, Hindi Medium and Tiger Zinda Hai, said that he found the new song “an interesting composition because of the lyrics and the way it was supposed to be sung, especially the change of the music from the beginning to the end, is very amusing”.

The singer added, “It is beautifully composed and I thoroughly enjoyed working for this song, I hope everyone loves it too.”

Daas Dev is Mishra’s take on modern-day Devdas. The upcoming film stars Rahul Bhat as Devdas, Richa Chadha as Paro and Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandramukhi, with film-maker Anurag Kashyap doing a cameo role.

The film is slated to release on March 23, 2018.