Three teams formed to arrest prime suspect in DI Khan case, AAG informs PHC

PESHAWAR: Additional Advocate General (AAG) Kaiser Shah during a hearing of the Sharifa Bibi case in Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday informed the two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi that three teams have been formed to arrest prime accused Sajawal, who was involved in parading the victim naked in the streets of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan.

AAG Shah informed the court of the progress of the case. “Under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashfaq Khan, raids were conducted to hunt down Sajawal,” said Shah. “During the investigation, ten suspects were arrested,” he further added.

Justice Afridi ordered quick arrest for the accused Sajawal. The court remarked that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sher Khan of DI Khan should personally appear in court once the accused is caught.

Earlier in 2017, police took notice of the issue after media reports triggered outrage on social media.

According to the police, the victim’s brother had a premarital affair with a woman. After learning about it, the village’s jirga council ruled that the woman’s family could retaliate by disrespecting his sister as punishment.