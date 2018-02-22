Sargodha supporters taint Maryam’s poster with Hamza’s name

SARGODHA: Ahead of Pakistan Muslim League-N’s (PML-N) social media convention that is to be held at Sargodha’s Company Bagh on February 24, grabbing the attention of many are the posters featuring Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on which some have expressed their support for her cousin Hamza Shehbaz by vandalising the posters and inscribing Hamza’s name over her face.

This comes in the wake of reports that an inside tussle has been going on in the PML-N on who to support for as the next face of the party. While on one side are the supporters of the Nawaz-Maryam faction, on the other are that of the Shehbaz-Hamza side.

While the two main factions have sidelined the newest born party division of former minister of state for interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, with the latest episode of the battle surfacing in Sargodha, it appears that a majority sides with Hamza owing to the uplift works that he has carried out in the area.