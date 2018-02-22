SC verdict has reinforced Nawaz’s narrative: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court’s verdict had reinforced the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N, that “only one person, one family and one party was being targeted”.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the decision had been given to defend the weak verdict of the Panama case and it did not jolt the PML-N as it was “very much expected”. The minister further said that the ruling party had accepted the verdict of the court after the major decision in the Panama case and the present decision was also a link in the same chain.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was, and would remain the leader of the PML-N till the party’s existence. She also said that it hardly mattered who was the president of the party, as the decisions invariably would be made by Nawaz because he was the mentor and leader of the party.

Marriyum also said that Nawaz had “morphed into an ideology”.

“Whatever decision will be taken in regard to the tickets for the Senate elections would be by Nawaz Sharif in consultation with the party leaders,” she said and added that timely Senate elections were imperative as the country could not afford any delay in it.

Responding to a question, Marriyum said that the party had been denied the right of appeal and review against the verdict and it was only the PML-N that was fighting on all fronts for the people of Pakistan.