PTI government failed to address core problems of people in KP: JUI-F

MALAKAND: Provincial General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam- Fazl-ur-Rehman (JUI-F) and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has failed to address core problems of the province’s people.

Addressing party workers convention, he alleged that PTI government policies have led the young generation on the path to ruin.

He said that JUI-F would fully participate in the 2018 elections from the platform of Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA) and would clean sweep the polls. The party would form the next government in the province with a clear majority because the public was frustrated with the PTI government, he claimed.

The people were looking towards the JUI-F and other religious parties for resolution of their problems, he added.