PML-N huddle underway to deliberate upon names for party president: reports

An informal meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is underway to deliberate upon the names for the post of the party president in the wake of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, reported media outlets.

According to sources, the names under consideration for party president are of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Sardar Yaqoob Nasir.

Furthermore, it is also being considered to give the title of ‘rehbar’ of the party to Nawaz Sharif.

The informal huddle is being held as PML-N has called a key meeting at Punjab House Islamabad on Thursday, which would be presided over by former premier Nawaz Sharif.