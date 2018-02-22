Kite flying ban to be upheld, says Rawalpindi commissioner

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has said that no one would be allowed to violate kite flying ban and the authorities concerned have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against violators. The commissioner also urged the citizens not to allow their children to violate kite flying ban imposed by the provincial government as they would otherwise be arrested.

Talking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), he said that chemical-laced strings being used nowadays for kite flying are not only harmful to humans but also for the birds. Hundreds of birds are also grievously injured every year by glass-coated kite strings, he added.

Youngsters should not play with the lives of the citizens, he said, adding that violators would be dealt with an iron fist. Meanwhile, a police spokesman said over 115,000 kites were recovered during January and February with 4,500 kite flying string rolls while 290 accused were sent behind bars. Six Suzuki pickups, six motorcycles and a rickshaw being used for transportation of kites were also impounded. He said that police have registered 250 cases during this season and arrested violators.

On the directive of the authorities concerned, strict action is being taken against those who are guilty.

He added that it has now been decided that FIR’s would also be registered against heads of the families whose children are found guilty of violating the ban or their rooftops are being used for kite flying.

The deputy commissioner (DC) and the commissioner have directed the authorities to conduct regular operations against the ban violators and also launch an awareness campaign to acquaint the citizens about the risks involved in kite flying.

The City Police Officer (CPO) has requested the parents to stop their children from getting involved in such activities as a crackdown against kite flyers is now in full-swing.

The spokesman informed that special squads have been formed to net the violators while Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and Station House Officers (SHO) are also taking part in the operation. It is pertinent to mention here that arrangements are being finalised to celebrate Basant on Feb 22 and 23.

According to sources, over 100,000 kites and thousands of kite flying string rolls including chemicals have been stocked up in retail stores and on the recommendations of old customers, the kite sellers are supplying kites and string rolls to new customers as well.